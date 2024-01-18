Bangladesh

Foreign minister to visit India 7 February

Bangladesh’s newly appointed foreign minister Hasan Mahmud is scheduled to visit India on 7 February at the invitation of India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

This would be Hasan Mahmud’s first bilateral visit to any country after taking charge as the foreign minister on 11 January.

The minister informed the media of this while addressing a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Hasan Mahmud said it is likely to be a three-day visit. The agenda of discussion and itinerary is being finalised, he added.

Notably, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar congratulated Hasan Mahmud after his taking charge as the foreign minister on 14 January.

On the next day, Hasan Mahmud informed the media that S Jaishankar invited him to visit India.

