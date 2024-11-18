ICT Act being amended with provision to ban political parties

A draft amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act has been prepared with a provision to ban political parties, along with several other issues.

According to the draft, if a party or organisation is found guilty of crimes against humanity such as murder, enforced disappearances, or torture, the registration of that party or organisation can be suspended or canceled.

The interim government is currently reviewing these proposed amendments further.

However, some lawyers have raised questions about the proposal to ban political parties.

They pointed out that there is already a separate law that allows the banning of political parties.

They also think introducing this provision in the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act could lead to controversy.

On 5 August, the Awami League government fell amid the student-people's uprising. According to the government, 874 people died during the movement.