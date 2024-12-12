Bangladesh eager to see India's commitment in action

Amid the rising tensions between Bangladesh and India following 5 August, the foreign secretaries of both countries met in Dhaka on Monday. In a rare moment amidst strained relations, foreign secretary Md. Jashim Uddin of Bangladesh and Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri engaged in an open three-hour dialogue.

They listened attentively to each other's concerns, exchanged views and agreed to move forward with a renewed approach to their relationship.

India has pledged to work closely with Bangladesh's interim government, led by Dr Muhammad Yunus to shape the future of their ties.

Despite the lingering tensions, Bangladesh sees Vikram Misri’s visit as a sign of efforts to clear the path for better relations. The country now looks forward to seeing the positive and constructive outcomes of the commitment India has made to strengthen their partnership.