Durga Puja begins today with Maha Shashthi

Sharadiya Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of Bangladesh’s Hindu community, begins today, Friday, with Maha Shashthi. Worship of the main idols begins today. Until Bijoya Dashami next Wednesday, the puja mandaps will resound with the beats of drums and the clang of traditional cymbals over the six-day festival.

The rituals marking the beginning of the day, along with the Shashthi puja, was performed by 9:57 am today. In the evening, the goddess will be formally invited as the rituals of amantran and adhivas will be observed.

This year, Goddess Durga will arrive on horseback and depart by boat. According to Hindu scriptures, the goddess visits her parental home on Earth today, leaving her husband’s home on Mount Kailash.