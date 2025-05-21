Push-in
Indian citizens must be taken back: Touhid Hossain
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain said that it is not clear yet on whether the people who have recently been 'pushed in' (forcibly sent) from India to Bangladesh will be “pushed back” (forcibly returned).
However, those who are proven to be Indian citizens must be taken back, he added.
The foreign adviser made these remarks in response to journalists' questions at the foreign ministry on Wednesday afternoon.
When asked whether the Indian citizens or Rohingyas pushed into Bangladesh would be pushed back, the adviser said, “So far, I have no clear decision on this matter. We generally do not carry out pushbacks. However, those who are proven to be Indian citizens must be taken back.”
Asked whether Bangladesh communicated with India to stop the push-ins, he said, “We are maintaining communication with Delhi and trying to ensure that nothing happens outside the rules.”
When asked how India responded, Touhid Hossain said, “We do not expect a response within a day. They have stated their position to some extent. We have explained our position to them—we are making it clear that such push-ins are not acceptable. We have told them that we have a standard operating procedure which we’ll follow. They have given us a list, and we are verifying those lists through the home ministry.”
Asked about reviewing the agreements signed with India, the adviser said, “Several minor agreements and memoranda of understanding have been signed over time and those were shared with you as they happened. According to those agreements, they must be cancelled with mutual consent, or there may be provisions allowing cancellation if one party objects. We haven’t canceled any of them. We actually want everything to move forward according to the rules.”
The adviser mentioned that they are trying to identify Bangladesh's stance on the agreements with India and pinpoint where the problems lie. He stated that these issues would be discussed with India at the appropriate time.
When asked whether India is violating the rules, adviser Touhid Hossain responded, “Rules can be interpreted in many ways—sometimes positively, sometimes negatively. Altogether, we are trying to move forward accordingly. No one admits that they are violating the rules.”
In response to a question about whether there has been any communication with India regarding the halt in ready-made garment exports through Indian land ports, the adviser said that a letter is being sent about the matter, and the commerce adviser is handling it.