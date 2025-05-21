Indian citizens must be taken back: Touhid Hossain

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain said that it is not clear yet on whether the people who have recently been 'pushed in' (forcibly sent) from India to Bangladesh will be “pushed back” (forcibly returned).

However, those who are proven to be Indian citizens must be taken back, he added.

The foreign adviser made these remarks in response to journalists' questions at the foreign ministry on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked whether the Indian citizens or Rohingyas pushed into Bangladesh would be pushed back, the adviser said, “So far, I have no clear decision on this matter. We generally do not carry out pushbacks. However, those who are proven to be Indian citizens must be taken back.”

Asked whether Bangladesh communicated with India to stop the push-ins, he said, “We are maintaining communication with Delhi and trying to ensure that nothing happens outside the rules.”