Rampal Power Plant goes back into production after 16 days 

The Rampal Coal-Fired Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat resumed production on Monday after a 16-day closure caused by a coal shortage. Anwar-ul Azim, the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt. Ltd.) BIFPCL Limited, confirmed that the power plant recommenced production at 3:00 pm on Monday, UNB reports.

"Since this afternoon, 400 MW of electricity generated has been added to the national grid. On 13 August, the Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Bashundhara Impress arrived at Mongla port from Indonesia with 31,700 tonnes of coal. The work of unloading, transporting, and storing coal has been going on since morning," said the official.