Some of the victors in favour of sustaining discrimination

Some from the winning forces of the anti-discrimination student movement are in favour of sustaining discrimination. There is no sign of them nurturing the core spirit of anti-discrimination movement. They are trying to implement an agenda with an indoctrination and process that is completely discriminatory.

Speakers said this at a two-day citizen’s conference titled ‘People-centric reform for good governance: aspirations of disadvantaged communities’ on Monday. Citizen’s Platform for SDG had organised the conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in the capital. Monday was the closing day of the conference.

The issue of there being no representations of the non-Muslim communities in all the different reform commissions formed by the interim government came up in the discussions of the speakers at the conference. The discussants say that members of the transgender community have become even more insecure after the mass uprising.

Though it was necessary to form a separate commission for minorities, disadvantaged communities and people with gender diversity, it did not happen. The proposal of forming a new commission for the protection of rights has also come from the conference.