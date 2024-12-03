Country moved to kleptocracy from crony capitalism: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya, chief of the committee in charge of preparing the white paper on the state of the economy of Bangladesh, has said the country was turned into a kleptocracy from “crony capitalism” during the government of Bangladesh Awami League.

He further said everybody, from parliament to government executives, had collectively become a part of these looting while local politicians, businesspersons and former and current bureaucrats associated them. “The origin of this kleptocracy was the general election of 2018.”

Distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Debapriya Bhattcharya, said this at the press conference held by the committee to prepare a white paper on the state of economy in Bangladesh at the NEC conference room in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Monday.

Other members of the committee also addressed the press conference.

Speaking regarding who contributed the most to the establishment of kleptocracy, Debapriya Bhattacharya said the committee has met several people from different status and profession. At first, it was assumed that the politicians and businesspersons were the main force behind this. However, it came up in the end that the former and current bureaucrats played the key role in the process to establish kleptocracy.