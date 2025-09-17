UN letter to Bangladesh, preparation progressed to be informed by October

The UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) has asked Bangladesh to submit a report on the progress of its preparations for graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category. The deadline for submission has been set for 31 October.

On 25 August, CDP Chair Jose Antonio Ocampo sent a letter to the Bangladesh government requesting the update. Based on the report, a meeting will be held between October and December.

In the letter, Bangladesh was invited to participate in the meeting virtually. The agenda, date, and list of potential participants will be shared in due course.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce is preparing the report on the status of LDC graduation readiness, which, according to sources, will be sent to the CDP within the stipulated time.

However, the government has not yet decided whether to request a deferral of graduation.

The Advisory Council had earlier taken an in-principle decision to graduate from LDC status in its 13 March meeting this year.