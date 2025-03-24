Yunus-Modi meeting: Dhaka yet to get response from Delhi

India has not responded yet on Dhaka's request, seeking a meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand early next month.

"No, there has been no response," said Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Sunday when a journalist asked whether there was any response from Delhi regarding the possible meeting of the two leaders.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh approached India through the diplomatic channel to arrange a meeting between Dr Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

On March 21, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said they have no update to share regarding a likely bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

"On the meeting that you asked, a bilateral meeting, I don't have any update to share at this point in time," said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a weekly briefing in New Delhi when a journalist wanted to know whether there was a likelihood of Prime Minister Modi meeting Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Prof Yunus on the sidelines of the Summit.