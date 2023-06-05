Payra power plant shuts down completely

Earlier, Bagerhat's Rampal power plant was shut down twice due to the dollar crisis. However, it has now resumed production.

Payra Power Plant is owned by the Bangladesh-China Power Company (BCPC), a joint venture of China and Bangladesh.

Two units of Payra Power Plant in Patuakhali have a combined production capacity of 1,320 MW.

Two officials of BCPC, wishing to remain anonymous, told Prothom Alo, the power plant had been producing 1200 MW electricity on an average per day for the past few days. A unit of the plant stopped production due to coal shortage on 25 May. The remaining unit with a capacity of 660 MW had been producing 300 to 620 MW on an average per day which was said to run until 2 June. It was operated for two more days by reducing production. Finally it shut down today.