Construction of railway on Padma bridge completed: Officials

The welding started at 5:15 pm on Wednesday after the final phase of testing by local and foreign engineers to connect the upper part of the Padma bridge to the railway.
Later, the level was adjusted after the mixture was evenly spread using the vibration machine.
Brigadier Saeed Ahmed, project manager of the Mawa-Bhanga section of the Padma Bridge Rail Link project, said, “This is another dream victory for Bangladeshis. Under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge is now a reality.”
“The construction of the railway line was completed with the highest importance to the quality of the work. Now the next phase of the finishing work will also be completed in a quick time,” he added.
The concreting of the rail bridge started in full swing on 23 November last year and ended in 127 days. The total number of sleepers on the bridge is 1122. Of them, 274 were imported from China, while the remainder were constructed locally of international standards.