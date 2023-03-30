Construction of railway on Padma bridge completed: Officials

The construction of the railway line on the 6.15-km Padma bridge has been completed, reports UNB. Md Afzal Hossain, director of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ll conduct a trial run on the 41-km railway from Bhanga to Mawa on 4 April,” Afzal Hossain told the newspersons.

“We’re hoping to start Dhaka-Bhanga rail communication by the end of this year,” he said.