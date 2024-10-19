India hasn't been able to accept the fall of Hasina's govt: Badruddin Umar

Badruddin Umar, a writer, researcher, politician, and president of the Jatiya Mukti Council, said India has not been able to accept the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

He stated that this is due to deteriorating relationships India has with all its neighbours, with only Bangladesh being treated as a subordinate state. Now this subordinate state has slipped out of India's hands.

During a discussion titled "July Mass Uprising: We Want Power in the Hands of the People, a People's Government, Constitution, and State," held at the National Press Club on Saturday, Umar pointed out that India has done what was necessary to keep Sheikh Hasina in power. The Jatiya Mukti Council organised it.

He noted that India feels uncomfortable providing her refuge and attempted to place her elsewhere, but ended up retaining her when no other country would take her.