Police in favour of sending ballot boxes to polling centres on the day before election

The election commission (EC) is mulling sending ballot boxes to polling centres across the country except for the remote areas on the morning of the election day to avoid any allegation or controversy over voting taking place at night instead of daylight. But many senior police officials think such a plan of the commission is not practical. Security might be an issue to send the ballot boxes to the polling stations on the morning of the election day, they think.

Many police officials are in favour of carrying the ballot boxes to the polling stations on the previous day of voting. They pointed out that it is very difficult to send ballot boxes to the polling stations on the morning of the election day due to a lack of human resources. The police officials placed such plans before the EC during the training for organising the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

The matter of sending ballot boxes was discussed during a session on the first day of the two-day training that ended on Sunday. Many of the police officials did not agree to the commission’s plan on various grounds. However, the police have not informed the commission anything officially yet.