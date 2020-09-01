Narail residents mourn Pranab Mukherjee’s death

The residents of Narail mourned the death of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee as he was married to Suvra Mukherjee hailing from the district, reports UNB.
Leaders of various political parties and people of different professions paid their deep respects to Pranab, a ‘true friend of Bangladesh’, and wished the eternal peace of his departed soul.
They also conveyed condolences to his bereaved family members.
Subash Chandra Bose, president of Narail District Awami League and president of Suvra Mukherjee Foundation, AL’s general secretary and Sadar Upazila chairman Nizam Uddin Khan Nilu, Mashrafe’s father Golam Mortaza Swapan, District Workers Party’s president Nazrul Islam, District Jasad president Hemayet Ullah Hiru, among others, expressed their shock at the death.
Meanwhile, religious rituals and prayers are being held at Suvra Mukherjee’s own house at Bhadravila village and maternal uncle’s house at Tularampur village of Sadar upazila after the death and these will continue for 13 days, said her younger brother Kanailal Ghosh.
An emergency meeting of Suvra Mukherjee Foundation will be held today (Tuesday) to fix a date for holding a mourning meeting in memory of Pranab Mukherjee.
Suvra Ghosh, daughter of Amarendra Ghosh of Bhadravila village, was born at the village on 17 September 1943. They were four brothers and four sisters.
In 1955, she moved to West Bengal. Although Suvra’s other siblings eventually migrated to India, her younger brother, Kanailal Ghosh, did not leave the ancestral house.
Pranab Mukherjee was married to Suvra Ghosh on 13 July 1957. They have two sons - Abhijit Mukherjee and Surjit Mukherjee, and a daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee.
In search of roots, Suvra Mukherjee came to Narail with her daughter, Sharmistha, 40 years later in 1995.
Later, Pranab Mukherjee came to Bhadrabila village in Narail’s Sadar upazila on 5 March 2013 with his wife Suvra Mukherjee which was his first visit to his in-law’s house. Shuvra Mukherjee died on 18 August 2015 at a military hospital in New Delhi, India.
Pranab Mukherjee, who had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month, died on Monday.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh announced a one-day national mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee which will be observed on Wednesday.
On Monday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of Pranab Mukherjee and recalled the memories of him with Bangabandhu family.
Sheikh Hasina recalled his ‘outstanding’ and ‘unforgettable’ contribution to the 1971 Liberation War as a politician and real well-wisher. “I always recall with profound respect his invaluable contributions to our Liberation War,” she said.
She said Pranab Mukherjee always provided his support to her family while they were in exile in India after assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 1975.
“In such a bad time, he always enquired about my family and stood beside my younger sister Sheikh Rehana and us in any necessity. Pranab Mukherjee extended cooperation and courage even after our return to Bangladesh,” she said.
“He (Pranab Mukherjee) is our guardian and family friend. He always gave courage to us in any crisis,” the PM went on.