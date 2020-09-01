Narail residents mourn Pranab Mukherjee’s death

The residents of Narail mourned the death of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee as he was married to Suvra Mukherjee hailing from the district, reports UNB.

Leaders of various political parties and people of different professions paid their deep respects to Pranab, a ‘true friend of Bangladesh’, and wished the eternal peace of his departed soul.

They also conveyed condolences to his bereaved family members.