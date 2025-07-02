INMA Global Media Award
NOAB honours Prothom Alo for raising the bar in journalism
In a written statement, NOAB president AK Azad described Matiur Rahman as a prominent figure in Bangladeshi journalism, who has been engaged in the pursuit of social change since his student years.
The Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has felicitated Prothom Alo editor and publisher Matiur Rahman for receiving the INMA Global Media Award 2025, recognising his courageous journalism during the July Mass Uprising, his engagement with young readers, and the various social and cultural initiatives undertaken in its aftermath.
The reception was held at Times Media Bhaban in Tejgaon, Dhaka on Tuesday.
Among those present at the event were NOAB president AK Azad, vice-president Shahidullah Khan Badal, Jugantor and Jamuna Television director Shamim Islam, Financial Express editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Bonik Barta editor and publisher Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Samakal editor Shahed Mohammad Ali, and Weekly Counterpoint editor Zafar Sobhan.
He was a central leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union and served as the general secretary of the Dhaka University Cultural Society.
Alongside his journalistic career that began in the 1970s, he was also in the central leadership of the Communist Party of Bangladesh from 1973 to 1990.
The example of courage, integrity, and professionalism he (Matiur Rahman) has set is a source of pride for the Bangladeshi newspaper industry.AK Azad, NOAB president
Azad also noted that Matiur Rahman served as an international election observer in Pakistan’s national elections in 1997 and 2002. By participating in global seminars and conferences, he has represented not only Bangladesh but also South Asian journalism as a compelling and principled voice.
Building a newspaper like Prothom Alo and elevating it to the country’s leading daily is a monumental achievement. The example of courage, integrity, and professionalism he has set is a source of pride for the Bangladeshi newspaper industry. His recognition on the global stage has significantly enhanced the stature of Bangladeshi journalism.
Speaking at the event, Matiur Rahman said, “During the July–August movement, all newspapers in Bangladesh played their roles to the best of their abilities. We went through a very difficult time, and the role of the media during that period was truly commendable. Today, the most significant change in the media is the digital transformation. Readers’ habits have evolved, and we too must adapt accordingly.”
