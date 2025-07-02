NOAB honours Prothom Alo for raising the bar in journalism

The Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has felicitated Prothom Alo editor and publisher Matiur Rahman for receiving the INMA Global Media Award 2025, recognising his courageous journalism during the July Mass Uprising, his engagement with young readers, and the various social and cultural initiatives undertaken in its aftermath.

The reception was held at Times Media Bhaban in Tejgaon, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Among those present at the event were NOAB president AK Azad, vice-president Shahidullah Khan Badal, Jugantor and Jamuna Television director Shamim Islam, Financial Express editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Bonik Barta editor and publisher Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Samakal editor Shahed Mohammad Ali, and Weekly Counterpoint editor Zafar Sobhan.