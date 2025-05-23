Prothom Alo wins Best in South Asia award

Prothom Alo has received global recognition for its courageous journalism during the July mass uprising, youth reader engagement, and subsequent initiatives.

Prothom Alo received the ‘Best in South Asia’ award at the INMA Global Media Awards 2025 by the International News Media Association (INMA), the largest global platform of media organisations. Six initiatives from six different regions across the world were selected as winners, and Prothom Alo was chosen from South Asia.

The Global Media Awards recognise innovative initiatives and best practices in media around the world and these awards are considered the highest international recognition for media organisations.

Prothom Alo also won two more awards in two categories at the INMA Global Media Awards. Prothom Alo won first place in the Best Idea to Encourage Reader Engagement (national brand) category, followed by Grupo El Comercio from Peru and Schibsted from Norway.