Nation celebrating 49th Victory Day

The nation is celebrating the 49th Victory Day with elaborate programmes paying deep homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War.

Bangladesh was born as an independent country on this day in 1971 after the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered following a bloody nine-month war.

Along with the government, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the day. Bangladeshis at home and abroad will celebrate the day.

The Liberation War Affairs Ministry cancelled military parade marking the Victory Day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The day’s programme began with a 31-gun salute.