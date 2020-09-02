Nation observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee

The nation is observing a one-day state mourning on Wednesday in honour of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, reports UNB.

All government, semi-government, autonomous and private institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad kept the national flag at half-mast in observance of the mourning day.

Mukherjee, the former Indian president, died on Monday at the age of 84, weeks after his brain surgery.

The government of India and many states have announced seven-day official mourning.