Nation pays tributes to language martyrs

The supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day, 69 years back, is being remembered as people are paying glowing tributes to 1952 language martyrs by placing wreaths at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar.

On behalf of the president and the prime minister, president's military secretary major general SM Salahuddin Islam and prime minister's military secretary major general Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.

The immortal song on Amar Ekushey--"Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February"- was playing on the loudspeaker on the occasion.