Nation set to observe National Mourning Day

The world protested and condemned the killing, saying it is an irreparable

loss to millions of people of Bangladesh.

Like previous years, the government, Awami League and different political

and socio-cultural organisations, educational institutions and professional

groups chalked out elaborate programmes to pay the utmost respect to the greatest son of the soil on the day of his martyrdom, but this year all

programmes will be held by maintaining the social distancing in wake of the global pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

The nation, however, started observing the month of mourning from 1 August, recalling the most brutal killing in its history and renewing the pledge to safeguard perpetually the country’s independence and sovereignty.

The government drew elaborate programmes to observe the day with due

respect and solemnity. As part of the programme, the national flag will be hoisted half-mast atop the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices on the day.

Wreaths will be placed at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city and a munajat will be offered there at 6:30am on 15 August.

Wreaths will also be placed at the graves of Bangabandhu’s martyred family members and other martyrs of 15 August, 1975 at Banani Graveyard in the city and offering fateha and munajat will be held there at 7:30 am on the day.

Wreaths will too be laid at the mazar of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district around 10:00am. Fateha will be offered and a special doa will be held there maintaining social distancing.

To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajats will be offered at all

mosques across the country after Johr prayers while special prayers will take place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship at

convenient time.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will air special programmes in

observance of the National Mourning day. National newspapers and magazines will publish special supplements on the occasion.

Besides, specially designed posters on Bangabandhu will be printed and

distributed while documentary on him will be screened on the occasion.

The specially designed posters on National Mourning Day will be displayed

at important public places, including at educational institutions or growth

centers, reminding the black chapter of the country’s history.

The posters and others programmes marking the day will be publicized

through LED display board at different public places.

Posts and telecommunication division will send SMS by Bangladesh

Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to all mobile users describing the significance of the National Mourning Day.

According to the inter-ministerial meeting, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum can organize lecture on the biography of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day using virtual platforms on request of the educational institutions, Shishu Academy and such institutions.

In line with the national programmes, different ministries and divisions,

departments and agencies will organise various programmes at their respective institutions, maintaining social distancing and health guidelines. Use of virtual platforms should get priority in holding Mourning Day programmes.