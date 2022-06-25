Nation takes revenge by constructing Padma Bridge: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said the nation has taken revenge of its insult by constructing the Padma Bridge connecting the country’s 21 southwestern districts with the capital, reports BSS.

“It is very much truth that we have taken revenge of dishonor showed by the international community to us, by constructing a 6.15-kilometer long multipurpose bridge,” he said.

Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, made this remark while chairing a public rally organised at Mawa point under Munshiganj marking the opening of the Padma Bridge this morning.