National Budget to be unveiled on 9 June : Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that the upcoming national budget will be placed in Parliament on 9 June.

He announced this while briefing reporters after the two consecutive meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Kamal said that he has no plan to increase the taxes.

“Lowest income tax will be set considering the affordability of the people. We will try to fix the minimum tax considering the increasing cost of living”, he told the reporters.

The finance minister said the government will control the import of luxury items. But there is no plan to control import of essential commodities.