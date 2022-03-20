National flag should be of correct size and colour

There are several different shades of green and all reds are not of the same shade either. Quite often different shades of green and red are used on the Bangladesh national flag. The medium with which the colour is being applied can also lead to differences. That is why even though it may seem that the correct shades of green and red are being used on the national flag, this may not always been accurate. There remain inconsistencies in the shades of colour.

Artist Nisar Hossain, dean of the faculty of fine arts, University of Dhaka, made these remarks during a discussion organised to create public awareness about the use of the right colour for the national flag. The discussion was held at the corporate office of Berger Paints in Uttara Sector 3 of the capital on Saturday.