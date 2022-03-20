National flag should be of correct size and colour

There are often variants in the colour used on the national flag and at times the measurements are not precise either. Dhaka University’s faculty of fine arts and paint manufacturing company Berger Paints have decided to work together to make people aware about of the correct colour and measurements of the national flag. Prothom Alo will provide support to the initiative.
Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Matiur Rahman, editor, Prothom Alo and senior officials of Berger Paints took part in the discussion.
Rupali Chowdhury said two articles on variations of colour used in the national flag written by noted artist Abul Barok Alvi and cartoonist Ahsan Habib appeared in Prothom Alo recently. Those articles inspired Berger and faculty of fine arts to take up the initiative to mobilise public awareness on the issue.
Variation of colour also occurs in the digitally produced images of the national flag. This has created confusion
Berger Paints has been working on various initiatives together with the faculty of fine arts for quite a long time. Now they will be working with the faculty of fine arts in spreading awareness and running campaigns on the implementation of the regulations regarding the colour, size and use of the national flag.
The discussants said independence, won at the cost of millions of lives, is the greatest achievement of the Bengali nation. The national flag symbolises the red rising sun amid the country’s lush green fields. But there is often a careless application of colour. Besides, the degree of green and red is not always the same on different medium (fabric, paper, PVC board).
Meanwhile, the variation of colour also occurs in the digitally produced images of the national flag. This has created confusion. That is why it is imperative to create public awareness on using the precise shades of colour for the national flag.
Among others Mohsin Habib, senior general manager, Berger Paints, AKM Sadeque, general manager, Berger Paints, ASM Obaidullah Mahmud, general manager, Berger Paints, and Sajuti Saleque, head of brands participated in the discussion.