National Human Rights Commission condemns harassment of journalist Rozina Islam

The National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh has strongly condemned the harassment of Prothom Alo’s journalist Rozina Islam who was confined in a room at the secretariat. The NHRC public relations department expressed this condemnation in a press release on Tuesday.

Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam was detained at the health ministry offices in the secretariat on Monday for over five hours and harassed when she went there on her profession duties. At one point she fell ill. Later police took her to the Shahbagh police station and filed a case against her under the Official Secrets Act. She has been shown arrested in this case.