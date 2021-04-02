National Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed

Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur, Dhaka and the Rangpur Zoo will remain closed for visitors from Friday until further notice aiming to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, reports BSS.
The fisheries and livestock ministry took the decision on Friday, a ministry press release said.
“We have decided to keep the Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur and Rangpur Zoo closed until further notice so that coronavirus cannot spread through the visitors of the zoos,” fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim said.
He sought cooperation from all the authorities concerned in keeping the two zoos closed.
Rezaul also said the government has taken various steps to stop the spread of Covid-19 infections, while the Prime Minister’s Office has already issued an 18-point directive to this end.
He urged the people to follow the government’s directives and help address the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Last year, the National zoo and the Rangpur zoo were closed for visitors on 20 March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The zoos were opened on 1 November.