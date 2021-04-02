National Zoo, Rangpur Zoo to remain closed

Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur, Dhaka and the Rangpur Zoo will remain closed for visitors from Friday until further notice aiming to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, reports BSS.

The fisheries and livestock ministry took the decision on Friday, a ministry press release said.

“We have decided to keep the Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur and Rangpur Zoo closed until further notice so that coronavirus cannot spread through the visitors of the zoos,” fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim said.