Nazrul Islam, Nurul Islam elected DRU president, GS

Nurul Islam got 500 votes to win the general secretary post while his rivals Moshiur Rahman Khan 336, Tofazzel Hossain 231 and Moin Uddin Khan 227 and Jamiul Ahsan Shipu 148.
Other elected office-bearers are vice-president Osman Gani Babul (383 votes), joint secretary Shahnaz Sharmin (832 votes), finance secretary SMA Kamal (678 votes), organising secretary Abdullah Al Kafi (837 votes), office secretary Rafique Rafi (715 votes), cultural secretary Nadia Sharmin (973), women affairs secretary Tafoshi Rabeya Ankhi (859 votes), publicity and publication secretary Kamal Uddin Sumon ( 723 votes), ICT and training secretary Kamal Mosharref (uncontested), sports affairs secretary Maksuda Lisa (723 votes), hospitality secretary Md Akteruzzaman (uncontested) and social welfare secretary Kamruzzaman Bablu (780 votes).
The newly elected executive committee members are Hasan Javed (821 votes), Soilam Salman (739 votes), Mahmud Hasan (739 votes), Shushanta Kumar Shaha (701 votes), Al Amin (686 votes), SK Reza Parvej (665 votes), Tanvir Ahmed (644 votes) and Salimullah Mesbah (644 votes).
The voting began at 9:00am and continued till 5:00pm without any break at the DRU.
Out of 1,722 voters, 1,454 exercised their voting rights in the election.
Chairman of DRU election commission Riazuddin Ahmed announced the election results after the vote counting.