Nazrul Islam, Nurul Islam elected DRU president, GS

Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh correspondent of Deutsche Presse-Agentur, and Nurul Islam, special correspondent of Bangladesh Post, were elected president and general secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) respectively, reports UNB.

Nazrul Islam bagged 449 votes to be elected as president while his rivals Riaz Chowdhury 304, Shakhawat Hossain Badsha 253, Kabir Ahmed Khan 236 and Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo 199.