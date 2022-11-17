WASA chair sees 'MD’s role' behind complaints at ministry

Some officials of the Dhaka WASA lodged a complaint at the local government ministry against its chairman Golam Mostafa over his ‘unauthorized interference in their administrative and regular activities’.

In a counter complaint, Golam Mostafa told Prothom Alo that the WASA managing director, Taqsem A Khan, wants to run the organisation as per his will and does not allow anyone to intervene.

The restrictions are coming up as the WASA board has taken some initiatives recently.

Several WASA officials, on the condition of anonymity, echoed the statement and said the complaint was lodged to keep the chairman under pressure as he intervened in some issues related to MD Taqsem A Khan.

They further said there is no option for the board chairman to intervene in the administrative activities of Dhaka WASA. The MD got angry for some recent initiatives by the chairman and the complaint came up in the aftermath.