Demonstration on streets won’t resolve this: Law minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said court is the appropriate place to resolve the ongoing crisis over the quota system in government service as street movements cannot give any solution to this.

“An incident took place in the court. There would be no solution to this through street movement. It could result in contempt of court. That is why, court is the appropriate place to resolve the crisis over quota,” he said while talking to newspersons at the ministry Tuesday.