Anti-quota movement
Demonstration on streets won’t resolve this: Law minister
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said court is the appropriate place to resolve the ongoing crisis over the quota system in government service as street movements cannot give any solution to this.
“An incident took place in the court. There would be no solution to this through street movement. It could result in contempt of court. That is why, court is the appropriate place to resolve the crisis over quota,” he said while talking to newspersons at the ministry Tuesday.
“I told this even yesterday, if they (quota protesters) want to become a party in the case and raise their points in court, I hope and I think the Appellate Division in that case would hear arguments of all the parties and serve justice,” he added.
Lauding quota protesters’ latest move to become a party in the case, the law minister said, “I think they are moving in the right direction and I hope now they will withdraw their movements.”
Replying to a question on the government’s stand on quota movement, Anisul Huq said the prime minister has clearly said that the issue is now at the apex court and it would take its decision after hearing all the parties in this regard.