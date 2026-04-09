Bangladesh

July uprising: Verdict in Abu Sayed murder case today

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Abu Sayed stands with arms wide open, facing police bullets in Rangpur on 16 July 2024.File photo

The verdict in the case filed on charges of crimes against humanity in the killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur and the first martyr of the July mass uprising, will be delivered today, Thursday.

A total of 30 people have been accused in the case, including the university’s former vice-chancellor Md. Hasibur Rashid.

The verdict will be announced by the International Crimes Tribunal-2. The three-member tribunal is headed by justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury. The other members are judges Md. Manjurul Basid and Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

A total of 30 people have been accused in the case, including the university’s former vice-chancellor Md. Hasibur Rashid.

Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, Chief Prosecutor Md. Aminul Islam told journalists that Abu Sayed was one of the central martyrs of the July movement and had fallen victim to a brutal killing witnessed by the entire nation and people around the world.

He noted that the incident has also been documented in a United Nations report, and that investigators have found irrefutable evidence.

In this case, the prosecution believes the charges against the accused will be proven and expects a just verdict.

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