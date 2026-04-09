July uprising: Verdict in Abu Sayed murder case today
The verdict in the case filed on charges of crimes against humanity in the killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur and the first martyr of the July mass uprising, will be delivered today, Thursday.
A total of 30 people have been accused in the case, including the university’s former vice-chancellor Md. Hasibur Rashid.
The verdict will be announced by the International Crimes Tribunal-2. The three-member tribunal is headed by justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury. The other members are judges Md. Manjurul Basid and Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.
A total of 30 people have been accused in the case, including the university’s former vice-chancellor Md. Hasibur Rashid.
Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, Chief Prosecutor Md. Aminul Islam told journalists that Abu Sayed was one of the central martyrs of the July movement and had fallen victim to a brutal killing witnessed by the entire nation and people around the world.
He noted that the incident has also been documented in a United Nations report, and that investigators have found irrefutable evidence.
In this case, the prosecution believes the charges against the accused will be proven and expects a just verdict.