Jamaat delegation in a meeting with Chief Adviser
A meeting between a delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami and the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has begun.
The meeting started today, Sunday, at 4:30pm at the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna.
The Jamaat delegation is being led by the party’s Nayeb-e-Ameer, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher. Other members of the delegation include Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, Assistant Secretary Generals Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad. The delegation entered Jamuna at around 4:15pm.
According to sources, today’s discussions with political parties may also address the issue of taking action against the Jatiya Party (JaPa), considering it an ally of the banned Awami League government.
Last Friday night, Nurul Haque, the President of Gono Odhikar Parishad, was injured in a baton charge by the army and police during a clash between activists of the Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad.
Amid widespread criticism over the incident, the Chief Adviser extended invitations for a meeting to three political parties, including the BNP. The other party is the National Citizens' Party (NCP).