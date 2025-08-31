Politics suddenly heated up, CA calls emergency meetings with three parties

Press secretary to the chief adviser, Shafiqul Alam, announced the decision at a press conference yesterday afternoon. He said the chief adviser has called meetings today with the BNP, Jamaat, and the NCP to discuss the current situation and the elections. Separate meetings will be held with each of the three parties.

When asked, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo yesterday evening that they received invitation from the chief adviser. Discussions will likely focus on the current political and electoral situation.

“They have scheduled it at 3:00 pm. At that time, our party has a pre-scheduled anniversary meeting. We may request to adjust the time,” he added.

According to the chief adviser’s press wing, the BNP meeting is set for 7:30 pm, Jamaat’s for 4:30 pm, and the NCP’s for 6:30 pm. The meetings will take place at the chief adviser’s official residence, Jamuna.

NCP’s Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib told Prothom Alo that they had been invited by the chief adviser’s office. The invitation mentioned that the meeting would discuss the prevailing situation. He said the chief adviser will meet the NCP at 6:30 pm.

Sources indicated that during talks with the political parties, the issue of taking action against the Jatiya Party (JaPa) — seen as a collaborator of the fascist Awami League regime — might also come up.

Additionally, the government’s law-and-order core committee will also meet today.