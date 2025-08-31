Protests in 25 dists, JaPa offices vandalised in 6 places

The baton-charge on Gono Odhikar Parishad president and former DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haque and his party leaders and activists by law enforcement in Kakrail area of Dhaka, sparked widespread outrage across the country.

In protest, demonstrations and road blockades were staged yesterday, Saturday, in at least 25 districts. Meanwhile, incidents of vandalism and arson at Jatiya Party (JaPa) offices were reported in Rajshahi, Khulna, Tangail, Mymensingh, Thakurgaon, and Gaibandha.

On Friday evening, clashes erupted between leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad in capital’s Kakrail. Later, the army and police baton-charged the protesters, leaving several injured, including Nurul Haque. He, along with six others who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.