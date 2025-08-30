BNP condemns attacks on Nurul Haque, others
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has strongly condemned and protested the attacks on Gano Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur (VP Nur) and General Secretary Rashed Khan and many other leaders and activists.
In a statement issued tonight, he said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) respects the right to hold all kinds of peaceful political programmes.
BNP does not support any activities that disrupt the practice of democratic political culture and it condemns attacks on political programmes.
Mirza Fakhrul demanded ensuring all possible steps to ensure his proper treatment and wished his speedy recovery.