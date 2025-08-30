Nurul Haque sustains head injury, nasal fracture; medical board formed

A high-level medical board has been constituted at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for the treatment of Gono Odhikar Parishad President, Nurul Haque.

On Saturday morning, the hospital’s Director, Brigadier General Md Assaduzzaman, stated that Nurul Haque has sustained a head injury and a nasal fracture, which caused excessive bleeding yesterday, Friday. The bleeding has since been controlled and he has regained consciousness. However, it cannot yet be confirmed that he is out of danger until at least 48 hours have passed.

Asaduzzaman further mentioned that the highest-level medical board was formed on Friday night to oversee Nurul Haque’s treatment, and it would convene this morning to discuss his condition.