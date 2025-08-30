Nurul Haque sustains head injury, nasal fracture; medical board formed
A high-level medical board has been constituted at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for the treatment of Gono Odhikar Parishad President, Nurul Haque.
On Saturday morning, the hospital’s Director, Brigadier General Md Assaduzzaman, stated that Nurul Haque has sustained a head injury and a nasal fracture, which caused excessive bleeding yesterday, Friday. The bleeding has since been controlled and he has regained consciousness. However, it cannot yet be confirmed that he is out of danger until at least 48 hours have passed.
Asaduzzaman further mentioned that the highest-level medical board was formed on Friday night to oversee Nurul Haque’s treatment, and it would convene this morning to discuss his condition.
On Friday evening, a clash broke out in Kakrail, Dhaka, between leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party (JAPA) and the Gono Odhikar Parishad. The incident occurred when a procession of Gono Odhikar Parishad was passing in front of JAPA’s central office. During the confrontation, law enforcement intervened with baton charges, leaving Nurul Haque and several others injured.
Gono Odhikar Parishad alleged that their procession was attacked by JAPA activists, while JAPA claimed that it was the Gono Odhikar Parishad who had initiated the assault on their members.
Rashed Khan, General Secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, told Prothom Alo at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that in protest against the attack, the party president and other members were preparing for a press conference in front of their office at around 9:30 p.m.
At that time, both police and army personnel allegedly attacked them, injuring over a hundred leaders and activists, including President Nurul Haque, who was critically wounded. He, along with five others, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR), in a press release issued on Friday, stated that at the outset of the incident, law enforcement personnel urged both parties to remain calm.
However, despite repeated requests, some activists disregarded the instructions and attempted to escalate the situation through mob violence. They attacked the security forces and, at approximately 9 p.m., further intensified the unrest by organising a torch procession. The protesters also threw bricks and stones and attempted to set fire to several establishments.
For the sake of public safety, law enforcement was compelled to use force. ISPR confirmed that five army personnel were injured in the incident.