ISPR statement on violent situation centring clash between 2 political parties in Kakrail

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said a violent clash took place between activists of two political parties in Kakrail, Dhaka, creating unrest in the area.

According to ISPR, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm, leaving several people injured and the army and police were deployed to control the situation.

Initially, the police tried to manage the crowd, but the violence increased which made them seek the army’s help as some police members were also attacked during the clash and injured.