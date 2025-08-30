Tarique Rahman condemns attack on Nurul Haque, calls for probe

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has condemned attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque, urging the government to launch a lawful investigation into the violent incident that occurred in capital's Kakrail area Friday evening.

He also extended his heartfelt wishes for Nurul Haque’s swift recovery in a post on his verified Facebook page at 2:45 am (Bangladesh time) on Friday. The BNP acting chairman said his party strongly condemns the attack on Nurul Haque and the violent incident that took place in Kakrail.