Bangladesh

Chief adviser inquires about Nurul Haque’s treatment, vows full medical support

BSS
Dhaka
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.BSS file photo

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has inquired about the treatment of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque, who is currently receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Professor Yunus personally contacted the attending physicians to assess Nurul Haque’s condition and reassured that the interim government would provide all necessary medical assistance for his treatment.

A senior official from the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) confirmed the conversation and said that the chief adviser had wished Nurul Haque a speedy recovery.

Yunus also extended sympathy and encouragement to the family, urging them to stay strong during this challenging time.

Meanwhile, the DMCH authority has formed a high-level medical board to oversee his care.

