Transshipment trial: First Indian cargo ship arrives in Mongla port

A cargo ship, MV Rishad Raihan, carrying Indian goods has arrived at the Mongla sea port on Monday.

This is the first trial run of using the Mongla port to transport goods to India’s north-eastern states of Assam and Meghalaya under the India Bangladesh Transshipment Agreement.

The ship has anchored in the ninth jetty of the port. The ship is carrying two containers. One of the containers is transporting 16.380 tonnes of iron pipes in 70 packages and the other container contains 8.5 tonnes of prefoam in 249 packets.