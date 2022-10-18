Bangladesh registers six Covid deaths in 24 hrs

During the period, the number of detected coronavirus cases in the country, according to the DGHS, rose to 2,033,119 as 287 more cases were reported, after testing 4,120 samples, including rapid antigen tests.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.97 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.59 per cent.