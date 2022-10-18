Bangladesh registers six Covid deaths in 24 hrs

During the period, the number of detected coronavirus cases in the country, according to the DGHS, rose to 2,033,119 as 287 more cases were reported, after testing 4,120 samples, including rapid antigen tests.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.97 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.59 per cent.
The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 554 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,975,406.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.