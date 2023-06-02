Country wouldn’t be handed over to anti-state forces: Hasan

Hasan said every pro-liberation political force must be united to defeat the anti-state and international evil forces who want the country backward. “If we can do that, then it will be possible to reach the country in the path of prosperity, the destination dreamt by Bangabandhu,” he added.

Over the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal which was placed on Thursday at the House, the minister said the budget is nine times higher than the budget of 2009. The size of GDP was about 100 billion dollars in 2009 while the size is now about more than one trillion dollars which is 10 times more, he added.

He said some organisations of the country will issue as usual statements like previous 14 years and they will say that this budget is highly ambitious, not possible to implement and it would not bring welfare to the people. “But, the reality is that we have implemented all budgets in the last 14 years and the rate of implementation is 97 per cent. Even, the rate of implementation was about 95 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Hasan.