NEC approves Tk 1976.43b revised ADP

The National Economic Council on Tuesday approved Tk1976.43 billion (Tk 197,643 crore) revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) for the current fiscal year, downsizing the original ADP size of Tk2051.45 billion (Tk2,05,145 crore).
The approval came at a meeting of the NEC held at its conference room, reports news agency UNB.
NEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting virtually from her official residence Gonobhaban.Planning division secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari confirmed the news.
The revised ADP was downsized by Tk75.02 billion (Tk7,502 crore) from the original ADP.
Out of the total RADP outlay, Tk1346.43 billion (Tk134,643 crore) would be mobilised from the local sources while the remaining Tk630 billion (Tk63,000 crore) from the foreign sources as loan, Jainul said.
The NEC also approved Tk116.289 billion (Tk11,628.9 crore) against 101 projects of the autonomous bodies and corporations, he said.
Incorporating the funding of the autonomous bodies and corporations, the size of the overall RADP for the current fiscal year stands at Tk2092.71 billion (Tk2,09,271.9 crore).
The total number of projects in the RADP is 1,785 ones -- 1640 investment projects and 145 technical assistance projects, he said.
With the projects of the autonomous bodies and corporations, the total number of projects stands at 1,886.
During the revision of the ADP, Tk75.01 billion (Tk7,501.72 crore) was trimmed from the foreign sources portion of the original ADP, he added.
Thirty-three ministries and divisions had demanded reduction of their allocations while 23 ministries and divisions demanded increased allocations in the RADP of 2020-21 fiscal year, said Jainul.
The Planning Division secretary said the PM directed the authorities concerned to complete 442 projects within the current fiscal year.