Nepal can use Mongla and Paira ports: PM Hasina

Bangladesh on Sunday offered Nepal to use its both Mongla and Paira ports, reports UNB.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina made the offer when Nepalese ambassador Banshidhar Mishra met her at her official residence Ganobhaban. PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is developing Syedpur Airport as a regional one and Nepal can use that airport.