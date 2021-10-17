Nepal can use Mongla and Paira ports: PM Hasina

She recalled with gratitude Nepal's support during Bangladesh’s Liberation War.
The Nepalese envoy sought cooperation from Bangladesh for the development of their agriculture sector.
He also praised Bangladesh’s overall development saying that they are moved by its economic development.
The envoy thanked the prime minister as Nepal always gets Bangladesh beside them during their needs and recalled its medical assistance after a massive earthquake hit their country.
He thanked the prime minister on behalf of his country's president and prime minister as she sent Haribhanga mango as a gift.
Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus were present at the meeting.