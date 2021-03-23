Nepal interested to use ports, inland shipping network, develop air connectivity: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Nepal is willing to export its hydropower to Bangladesh, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“President Bhandari has urged Bangladesh to import hydropower from Nepal,” he told a press conference on ‘The outcomes of Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari’s visit to Bangladesh’ held at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

The foreign minister said the meetings of the secretary-level steering committee and the executive committee on power generation and distribution have already been held under a memorandum of understating (MoU) signed between Bangladesh and Nepal in 2018 aiming to enhance cooperation in hydropower.

He said both the parties hope that they will enhance cooperation in hydropower sector in the future.