New diseases transmitted by insects, animals and birds

Former director of the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) was involved at the outset of One Health work in Bangladesh. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, dogs spread rabies. People will not be completely safe from rabies unless dogs are injected with the anti-rabies vaccine. Similarly, anthrax is spread by cows and goats. Unless livestock is freed of anthrax, people remain at risk of contracting this disease. There are other examples of this. That is why the health of humans and animals is being considered in an integrated manner, rather than separately. This is the One Health approach or concept.

Based on observations over the past three decades or so, experts say that 75 per cent of the new diseases that are emerging or the old diseases that are emerging anew, come from animals or birds. There is relation between the increase of such contagions and the increase in people’s dependence on animals and human proximity with animals and birds.

After observing 1,461 diseases which afflict humans, the US National Academy of Sciences said that around 60 per cent of these have over more than one carrier. These can settle in the bodies of human, animals or birds. That means a germ of the disease can and does travel from a bird to an animal, from an animal to a human or from a bird to a human. This is a serious threat to public health. A large number of people may suddenly be afflicted by a particular disease. And the economic impact is also far reaching. New disease control programmes have to be devised.