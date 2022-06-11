New MPO list to be published within a week: Dipu Moni

Terming the new budget as a pro-people one in the post-pandemic period, Dipu Moni, also Awami League joint general secretary, said the education sector got around 20 per cent higher allocation in the proposed national budget for fiscal year (2022-23) than the outgoing fiscal year while allocation in research has also increased.

Allocation for development budget in education sector has also increased by around 60 per cent, she mentioned.

“Now it is our duty on how efficiently and properly we can make the best use of the budgetary allocation,” she said.

The minister said allocation of the both education ministry and primary and mass education ministry in the education sector has increased.

A total of 28 ministries work for the development of human resources in education and allocation has increased to a great extent there too, she mentioned.