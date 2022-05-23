New Nissan Magnite launched in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is also the latest addition to the Magnite’s 15 export markets – a list that includes Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, Nissan Magnite has come to represent the best of Nissan’s global SUV heritage.

Its versatile build, advanced technology and exceptional range of safety features has seen it emerge as one of our most-coveted offerings in recent years.

This is evidenced by the significant increase in production, as well as the expansion of its export markets over the past months – and we are excited to now bring this eagerly-awaited SUV to our consumers in Bangladesh.