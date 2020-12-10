New report reveals extreme traumatic stress among Rohingya genocide survivors

Rohingyas in Bangladesh who survived genocide in Myanmar are experiencing a “severe” mental health crisis, according to data in a new report published on Thursday by Fortify Rights.

The report includes quantitative data on Rohingya experiences with human rights violations in Myanmar, traumatic events in Myanmar, symptoms of mental harm -- including post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety -- functioning difficulties, as well as Rohingya opinions on returning to Myanmar.

“The Rohingya mental health crisis is life threatening and has been largely overlooked,” said Matthew Smith, chief executive officer of Fortify Rights.

“The scale of the problem is massive but not insurmountable. Governments should prioritise the mental health of the Rohingya community and ensure survivors of the genocide in Myanmar can rebuild their lives with dignity.”