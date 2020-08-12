New Switzerland ambassador presents credentials to president Hamid

Newly appointed ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, Nathalie Chuard, presented her credentials to president Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday.

Ambassador Chuard said the two countries have been enjoying excellent relations in a wide range of areas over the last 48 years, and have stood by each other also during difficult times, said a press release.

She added that it would be her goal to further strengthen and expand the bilateral ties.