New Switzerland ambassador presents credentials to president Hamid

Staff Correspondent

Newly appointed ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, Nathalie Chuard, presented her credentials to president Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday.

Ambassador Chuard said the two countries have been enjoying excellent relations in a wide range of areas over the last 48 years, and have stood by each other also during difficult times, said a press release.

She added that it would be her goal to further strengthen and expand the bilateral ties.

Advertisement

Prior to her arrival in Bangladesh, ambassador Chuard was the head of the Middle East and North Africa Division (Humanitarian Aid) of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

She joined the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in 2005 and served among other positions as the deputy head of the Human Rights Section in Berne, and as political coordinator at the Mission of Switzerland to the United Nations in New York.

Switzerland and Bangladesh nurture good and longstanding relations based on solidarity, respect and partnership.

While humanitarian assistance and development cooperation remain a priority in bilateral ties, the two countries are also increasingly focusing on expanding multilateral cooperation as well as trade and investment, which have grown rapidly in recent years.

Advertisement

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Switzerland has committed over 8 million Swiss Francs (or 70 crore BDT) to help Bangladesh overcome and recover from this unprecedented crisis.

Switzerland will also continue to work in partnership and solidarity with the government and people of Bangladesh to provide shelter, protection and assistance to the Rohingya refugees, and to constructively engage on a wide array of topics of mutual interest, including democratic governance and human rights, the press release adds.

More News

Vikram Doraiswami new Indian high commissioner to Dhaka

Vikram Doraiswami new Indian high commissioner to Dhaka

Ex-DGHS DG Azad defends himself as ACC quizzes him for second day

Ex-DGHS DG Azad defends himself as ACC quizzes him for second day

Bangladesh wants to host D-8 summit virtually

Bangladesh wants to host D-8 summit virtually

329 prisoners to be released under 'special consideration'

The main entrance of Kerani central jail