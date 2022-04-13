New York court dismisses Bangladesh’s reserve theft case

On the night of 4 February 2016, a total of US$ 81 million was stolen from the reserve of Bangladesh Bank. The reserve was kept in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in the US. The money was promptly withdrawn after it was transferred to the Rizal Bank (RCBC) of Philippine.

The Bangladesh Bank filed a lawsuit at a New York court to recover the money three years ago. After the theft, a total of US$ 15 million has been recovered at different times so far.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been investigating the case in the country. However, they are yet to submit the probe report.